184 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 6521 nationally and 10 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 

There has been a total of 2,307* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. 

As of midnight, Wednesday 6th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 3,070 are men / 3,432 are women
  • 62% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 2,307 deaths reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 06Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)
Ireland6,521936.444,590
Monaghan1141,819.61,117
Louth1641,637.12,110
Limerick3821,399.22,727
Cavan1141,155.2880
Donegal1871,145.21,823
Dublin2,1741,091.514,707
Sligo85981.2643
Waterford342907.21,054
Cork571905.04,913
Mayo119900.31,175
Clare254899.71,069
Meath240867.51,692
Wexford315860.91,289
Carlow123850.1484
Kilkenny179786.0780
Kerry120775.91,146
Kildare250743.41,654
Offaly94741.4578
Longford28716.9293
Laois82689.5584
Galway184562.71,452
Westmeath42534.0474
Roscommon31520.6336
Leitrim13505.6162
Tipperary175487.0777
Wicklow141471.1671

