1,837 new cases of Covid 19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 1,837 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported nationally.

This is an increase of 9 on yesterday and is the highest daily figure since the middle of January.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has also passed the 200 mark for the first time in almost four months.

208 people are now receiving treatment, the highest since April 13th.

Most recent Figures for Galway Hospitals show a slight increase with 21 in Galway University Hospital and 4 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

This is an increase of one in both hospitals

There are 31 patients in ICU in Ireland this afternoon – down two on yesterday’s figure

Galway University Hospital having the most cases in the Country with six alongside the Mater.

There are no patients in ICU in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.