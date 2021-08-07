1,828 cases of Covid-19 Confirmed Nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are 1,828 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

198 patients are in hospital with the virus, an increase of nine on yesterday.

33 of these patients are in ICU.

Galway’s latest figures released yesterday evening show Galway University Hospital has 20 patients with Covid-19 while there are 3 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, an increase of 1 in both hospitals.

The number of patients in ICU in both hospitals remains unchanged with 5 in Galway University Hospital and none in Portiuncula.

The 14-day incidence rate stands at 386 per 100,000 people – the highest in six months.