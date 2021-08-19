1,818 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,818* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are experiencing a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease across the country, with 12,348 cases reported in the last 7 days. This means that the virus is now circulating widely in our communities.

“While the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase. The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others. Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.

“Follow the public health advice and take the opportunity to be vaccinated with all recommended doses – these are our safeguards against the spread of the virus. The risk of outbreaks in group settings, such as in workplaces or at social gatherings, can be minimised through strong adherence to social distancing, avoiding crowds, mask wearing and good hand hygiene.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, please ensure to self-isolate immediately and get a free test through the HSE as soon as possible.”