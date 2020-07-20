1,800 fewer people to get Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

1,800 fewer people will be collecting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway tomorrow.

Figures released by the Department of social protection show

According to the report, 17,000 people in Galway are now availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, compared to over 32,000 at the start of May.

Nationally, there’s been a reduction of 31,800 in the number of people claiming the support this week.

In total 313,800 people will receive the payment tomorrow at a cost of 97 million euro.

Today is the final deadline for P-U-P recipients who have yet to confirm their eligibility

Meanwhile, an estimated 415,000 employees are being supported by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.