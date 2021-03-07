18 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 525 nationally and 3 further deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 death occurred in March and 1 in January*.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 271 are men / 254 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 346,256 people have received their first dose
  • 147,617 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,219 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases***(to midnight 06Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 06Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 06Mar2021)
Ireland525520172.38,203
Longford612381.7156
Offaly2815342.5267
Westmeath613264.7235
Dublin214235248.43,347
Louth2016239308
Meath3733222.5434
Limerick2820215419
Kildare1927177.5395
Laois88177.1150
Donegal1310160.8256
Mayo1211159.4208
Carlow95158.190
Galway1817153.5396
Tipperary1813142.3227
Monaghan<5413281
Clare59126.2150
Waterford87113.6132
Roscommon<54113.173
Cavan04110.384
Wicklow251198.3140
Leitrim0181.126
Sligo<5376.350
Wexford14874.8112
Kerry1266596
Kilkenny<5561.561
Cork142157.1310

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 76.6
  • 5-day moving average 520

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR