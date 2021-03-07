18 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 525 nationally and 3 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
1 death occurred in March and 1 in January*.
There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 271 are men / 254 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 346,256 people have received their first dose
- 147,617 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,219 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases***(to midnight 06Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population(to 06Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days(to 06Mar2021)
|Ireland
|525
|520
|172.3
|8,203
|Longford
|6
|12
|381.7
|156
|Offaly
|28
|15
|342.5
|267
|Westmeath
|6
|13
|264.7
|235
|Dublin
|214
|235
|248.4
|3,347
|Louth
|20
|16
|239
|308
|Meath
|37
|33
|222.5
|434
|Limerick
|28
|20
|215
|419
|Kildare
|19
|27
|177.5
|395
|Laois
|8
|8
|177.1
|150
|Donegal
|13
|10
|160.8
|256
|Mayo
|12
|11
|159.4
|208
|Carlow
|9
|5
|158.1
|90
|Galway
|18
|17
|153.5
|396
|Tipperary
|18
|13
|142.3
|227
|Monaghan
|<5
|4
|132
|81
|Clare
|5
|9
|126.2
|150
|Waterford
|8
|7
|113.6
|132
|Roscommon
|<5
|4
|113.1
|73
|Cavan
|0
|4
|110.3
|84
|Wicklow
|25
|11
|98.3
|140
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|81.1
|26
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|76.3
|50
|Wexford
|14
|8
|74.8
|112
|Kerry
|12
|6
|65
|96
|Kilkenny
|<5
|5
|61.5
|61
|Cork
|14
|21
|57.1
|310
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 76.6
- 5-day moving average 520