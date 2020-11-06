18 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 499 nationally, and 8 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,940* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 5th November, the HPSC has been notified of 499 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,538** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,940 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,538 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 05NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (23OCT2020 to 05NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (23OCT2020 to 05NOV2020) Ireland 499 196.4 9,351 Donegal 18 299.0 476 Meath 21 280.4 547 Cavan 5 261.2 199 Cork 72 240.9 1,308 Limerick 29 226.3 441 Westmeath 9 221.9 197 Carlow <5 219.6 125 Sligo <5 216.7 142 Louth 12 201.7 260 Dublin 175 201.1 2,709 Roscommon 8 192.1 124 Kerry 10 190.9 282 Galway 18 187.9 485 Mayo 26 182.4 238 Monaghan 17 179.2 110 Waterford <5 179.0 208 Clare 15 170.0 202 Kildare 8 169.0 376 Longford <5 168.8 69 Laois 13 167.7 142 Kilkenny 6 135.0 134 Tipperary 11 129.1 206 Offaly 12 111.6 87 Wexford <5 96.2 144 Wicklow <5 91.3 130 Leitrim <5 31.2 10