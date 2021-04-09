18 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, nationally 473 and 34 additional deaths across last 5 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 – 96 years.
There has been a total of 4,769* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 8th April, the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 240,192** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 224 are men / 247 are women
- 76% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 679,844 people have received their first dose
- 282,043 people have received their second dose
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious – please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,738 deaths reflects this.
** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,727 confirmed cases reflects this.
*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 08Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 08Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021)
|Ireland
|473
|411
|144.9
|6901
|Offaly
|13
|10
|323.2
|252
|Westmeath
|12
|10
|239.9
|213
|Laois
|7
|9
|231.4
|196
|Dublin
|229
|190
|226.9
|3057
|Kildare
|32
|35
|220.2
|490
|Cavan
|13
|9
|193
|147
|Donegal
|30
|18
|192.8
|307
|Meath
|19
|18
|173.8
|339
|Longford
|<5
|3
|139.5
|57
|Louth
|5
|10
|131.1
|169
|Wicklow
|10
|10
|121.5
|173
|Monaghan
|7
|6
|112.4
|69
|Wexford
|<5
|8
|104.9
|157
|Tipperary
|8
|8
|104
|166
|Mayo
|21
|8
|95.8
|125
|Galway
|18
|17
|86.4
|223
|Limerick
|13
|8
|81.1
|158
|Roscommon
|6
|2
|74.4
|48
|Cork
|14
|18
|58.4
|317
|Waterford
|<5
|5
|56.8
|66
|Leitrim
|0
|0
|53.1
|17
|Clare
|<5
|2
|44.6
|53
|Carlow
|0
|1
|40.4
|23
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|30.5
|45
|Sligo
|<5
|1
|21.4
|14
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|20.2
|20
indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- The 7-day incidence rate is 63.4
- The 5-day moving average is 411