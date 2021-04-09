18 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, nationally 473 and 34 additional deaths across last 5 months

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier. 

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,769* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 8th April, the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 240,192** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 224 are men / 247 are women
  • 76% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 679,844 people have received their first dose
  • 282,043 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious – please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,738 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,727 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 08Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 08Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021)
Ireland473411144.96901
Offaly1310323.2252
Westmeath1210239.9213
Laois79231.4196
Dublin229190226.93057
Kildare3235220.2490
Cavan139193147
Donegal3018192.8307
Meath1918173.8339
Longford<53139.557
Louth510131.1169
Wicklow1010121.5173
Monaghan76112.469
Wexford<58104.9157
Tipperary88104166
Mayo21895.8125
Galway181786.4223
Limerick13881.1158
Roscommon6274.448
Cork141858.4317
Waterford<5556.866
Leitrim0053.117
Clare<5244.653
Carlow0140.423
Kerry<5330.545
Sligo<5121.414
Kilkenny<5120.220

indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • The 7-day incidence rate is 63.4
  • The 5-day moving average is 411

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR