18 more people with COVID-19 have died

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed.



The HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



This evening’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)



