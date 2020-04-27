18 more people with COVID-19 have died

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed.


The HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

This evening’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals:
·        57% are female and 42% are male
·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
·        2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
·        Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU
·        5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers
·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)

