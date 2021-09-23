18 bus shelters installed across Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 18 new bus shelters were installed across the city over the past year.

This week’s city council meeting heard the total cost of installing the new shelters, and adding other facilities, was €1 million.

Councillor stressed the need for shelters at all locations given the onset of more wintry type weather.

Senior Engineer, Uinsinn Finn said that 18 new shelters were installed and fitted out in the last 12 months at a cost of €1 million.

The ground work alone for the shelters carried a cost of €270,000.

Mayor Collette Connolly stated that bus stops, where possible, should be at locations where shelters could be installed.

She explained that 3.3 metres in width is needed for a shelter and suggested that some stops would be moved to accommodate that.

Councillor Donal Lyons said that lighting at bus stops is necessary and he instanced stops in Knocknacarra while Terry O Flaherty stated that a new stop is needed at the Spar Shop in the Roscam/Doughiska area.

Councillor Niall McNelis moved to welcome the addition of three shelters in the west side of the city.