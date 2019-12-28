18 bankruptcies recorded across Galway during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that there were 18 bankruptcies declared in Galway during 2019.

New research suggests that the ‘end-game’ is in sight for bad debts arising from the financial crash which began in 2008.

There were 18 bankruptcies declared in Galway throughout this year – an average of almost 7 per 100 thousand population.

It places Galway around the mid-point of the national tables.

According to the Irish Independent, the report compiled by Stubbs Gazette show an ‘end-game’ is in sight for bad debts with stem from the financial crash of 2008 and lengthy recession which followed.

Judgements valued at almost €199m have been registered this year, compared to just under €270m during 2018.

The highest number of bankruptcies based on per capita figures was recorded in Co. Offaly – with almost 17 per 100 thousand population.

High figures were also recorded in counties Cavan, Sligo, and Donegal.

Meanwhile, both Carlow and Leitrim had zero bankruptcies throughout 2019 – while there was only a single case recorded in Co. Longford.