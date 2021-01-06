178 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 7,836 nationwide with 17 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 5th January, the HPSC has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 121,154* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 3,740 are men / 4,078 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 954 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 121,154 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 05Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 05Jan2021)
Ireland7,836819.139,005
Monaghan2751638.81,006
Louth4961528.51,970
Limerick3451252.42,441
Donegal2311052.81,676
Cavan1601013.4772
Dublin2,263955.212,870
Sligo93866.7568
Cork1,373815.94,429
Mayo121808.41,055
Meath340759.81,482
Kerry235721.71,066
Wexford244687.91,030
Clare147681.7810
Carlow86665.7379
Longford78650.8266
Kildare276640.41,425
Kilkenny85633.9629
Waterford186631.8734
Offaly135628.5490
Laois107606.9514
Galway178509.61,315
Westmeath123503.5447
Roscommon25480.3310
Leitrim24477.5153
Tipperary113391.7625
Wicklow97381.3543

Note to Editor

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results. 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (23/12/2020-06/01/2021)

Date reportedReported Confirmed casesTests processedPositive tests detectedPositivity rate
23/12/202022,8841,2695.5%
24/12/202092221,4161,6437.7%
25/12/20201,01911,9991,20710.1%
26/12/20201,2933,5363439.7%
27/12/20207449,4051,17812.5%
28/12/202076413,8052,00714.5%
29/12/20201,54617,4842,86716.4%
30/12/20201,72026,3124,37116.6%
31/12/20201,62027,3895,62120.5%
01/01/20211,75420,8464,55321.8%
02/01/20213,39428,5456,48622.7%
03/01/20214,69220,5715,19925.3%
04/01/20216,11019,8694,42722.3%
05/01/20215,32528,368686224.2%
06/01/20217,836

NOTE: 

7-day incidence 650.9

5-day moving average 5,524

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR