1,758 cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 1,758 new cases of covid-19.

That is a reduction of 316 on yesterday’s figure.

However, today’s number means the five-day moving average of new cases has now increased to 1,906.

As of 8 o’clock this morning, 248 patients are in hospital with the virus.

48 of those are receiving intensive care, an increase of 5 in 24 hours.

Galway’s latest Hospital figures as of 8pm yesterday evening shows 12 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital and 3 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Of that number, four are in ICU in Galway University Hospital and two in Portiuncula.