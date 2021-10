Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Professor of Health Systems from DCU says the government should have introduced more effective measures before reopening.

The Department of Health has reported 1,725 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am today, 473 people were hospitalised, 97 of which are in ICU.

Anthony Staines, says ventilation and contact tracing should have been improved before restrictions were eased