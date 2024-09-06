Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway

Share story:
Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway

Professor Becky Whay has been appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway.

She takes over the role from Professor Peter McHugh who’s taking on the role of Interim President

Professor Ciarán Ó’ hÓgartaigh is stepping down as President today (fri sept 6) after six and a half years in the role.

Professor Whay joined University of Galway in 2019 when appointed Vice-President International.

She has an international reputation for her research into dairy cattle and working equine welfare.

She works in areas of the world where human animal interdependency is critical to family livelihoods.

Share story:

Dementia Bus described as 'eye-opener' as it visits Galway city

The dementia bus virtual tour has been described as an ‘eye-opener’ by people who did the experience in Galway today. Bluebird Care brought th...

Woodford set to host cross-border conference on Galway’s shared heritage 

The East Galway Family History Society in Woodford is set to host a cross-border conference delving into Galway’s Ulster heritage The event aims to enco...

Queues form at Galway Cathedral as relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes go on display

There are queues at Galway Cathedral today for viewing of the relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes. Born in 1844, she claimed to see the Mother of God 18 ti...

University of Galway launches new Traveller archive

The University of Galway has launched a new archive documenting the lived experience of the Irish Traveller community. The Mincéir’s Archive, which...