1,703 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The five-day moving average of cases has increased slightly to 1,608.

As of 8am today, 363 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, a rise of 10 on yesterday with 52 in intensive care.

Meanwhile 6,871,433 vaccine doses have been administered here as of Thursday night.

More than 3.4 million people are now fully vaccinated – or 87.8% of the population aged 16 and over.

While almost three-quarters of the total population have had at least one dose.