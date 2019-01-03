Current track
170 ecologists to gather in city for major conference

Written by on 3 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 170 ecologists are to gather in the city next week as part of the second ‘Ecology and Evolution’ conference.

The three day event is jointly hosted by NUI Galway and GMIT, and begins next Wednesday (10/01).

The event is led by the Irish Ecological Association which provides a forum for an international group of Irish-based ecologists and professionals interested in ecological science to meet, collaborate and solve ecological problems.

With a focus on Ireland, their work draws on global themes relevant to ecosystems around the world.

Ecology, the study of organisms and how they interact with each other and the environment, has many practical applications in terms of climate change, sustainable water, biodiversity conservation, soil health and many other global problems.

Conference delegates represent both academic and professional ecologists and students working in higher education and research institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations, ecological consultancies and other professionals in ecology.

