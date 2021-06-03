17 additional special education classes announced for mainstream Galway schools

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 17 additional special education classes have been announced for mainstream Galway schools.

The classes, which will come on stream in September, will be rolled-out across eight primary schools and nine post-primary schools.

The increased provision will mean Galway will have 70 special education classes across 37 primary schools.

Meanwhile, the post-primary school sector in Galway will have 69 special education classes across 27 second-level schools.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says the additional classes will be a great support to parents and families of young people with additional educational needs.