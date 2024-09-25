Galway Bay FM

Over €16m for Galway sports clubs through record allocation of Government funding

Over 16 million euro has been allocated to sports clubs across Galway in a record national allocation of funding.

It’s part of a 250 million euro investment through the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme and Community Sport Facilities Fund.

Some of the big winners include Leisureland, Pearse Stadium, and Kinvara Hockey Club, among others all receiving around €500,000.

While the rest of the 16.7 million will be spread out across clubs, facilities and centres right across the county.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport, Thomas Byrne, says this level of sports funding is unprecedented

