16,986 new cases of Covid-19 reported

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 16,986 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the HSE today.

The five-day moving average of new cases now stands at 19,600 – nearly double what it was this day last week.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen to 804, an increase of 87.

This day last week there were 461 people in hospital with Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has increased by six since yesterday.

Meanwhile,

The walk in vaccination clinic in Ballybrit is open tomorrow from 1.30 to 7.30pm for people who want to get their booster or first and second doses.

The clinic will also be open all day for those who have appointments and for children between the ages of 5-11 who have appointments.

Registrations are also now open for over 16’s who want to get their Booster.

Those aged between 16 and 30 can register to make an appointment through the HSE Website and will be given an appointment time for the clinic in Ballybrit.