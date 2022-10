Galway Bay fm newsroom – 167 people in Galway are still driving with learner permits – over 26 years after first receiving one.

Nationwide, almost 4,685 people are in the same boat, with the most such drivers in Limerick – at 172.

You’re not allowed to apply for a third or subsequent learner permit unless you’ve recently done a driving test, or have one booked.

There are almost 218,000 learner drivers on the roads at the moment.