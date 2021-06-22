167 fraud offences recorded in Galway so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 167 fraud offences were recorded in Galway city in the first five months of this year.

Deception and ‘card not present’ offences were the most common with 42 cases of each fraud type recorded.

The second most common fraud offence was ‘account take over’ with 17 recorded by Gardaí.

Phishing offences were next in line with 16 offences noted and shopping or online auction fraud with a further 16.

10 cases of accommodation fraud were brought to the attention of Gardaí, as well as nine cases of forgery.