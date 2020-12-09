165 cases of fraud recorded in city so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have recorded 165 cases of fraud across the city so far this year.

The most common form of fraud was deception, followed by counterfeit bank notes.

This week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard that deception is by far the most common form of fraud, with 61 cases reported to the end of October.

That accounts for about 40 percent of all fraud cases recorded by Gardaí across the city.

It’s followed by counterfeiting notes and coins, with 27 cases.

Card not present fraud, forgery or false instrument offences, and internet ‘phishing’ fraud all accounted for 11 cases each.

There were 8 cases of both accommodation fraud and shopping or online auction fraud.

While there were five instances in each category of Account take-over fraud, insurance fraud, and money laundering fraud.

Elsewhere, business email compromise accounted for 4 cases, while employee or internal fraud, and investment fraud, both accounted for 3 cases.

There were also two cases of romance fraud reported across the city to the end of October – and just a single instance of ATM Fraud.