164 new cases of Covid-19 identified nationwide with at least 1 new case in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 25th August, the HPSC has been notified of 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,363* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

83 are men / 81 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission

93 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one.”