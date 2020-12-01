164 fraud offences recorded in county so far this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 164 fraud offences were recorded across county Galway so far this year.

The highest number of such offences involve deception at 41 incidents and forgery at 34 incidents.

28 cases of shopping or online auction fraud were recorded in the period from January to October as well as 18 cases of phishing or smishing fraud.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told a meeting of the joint policing committee that it’s an area of crime continually on the increase while other categories of crime fall.

He added the nature of the crime is difficult to investigate and solve.