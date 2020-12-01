16,300 Galway PUP recipients get arrears payment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 16,300 Galway PUP recipients are today benefitting from an arrears payment

Locally based Senator Sean Kyne says the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been a lifeline to individuals and families in Galway who have been worst affected by the economic impact of Covid-19.

He added that the payment of over €7.3 million in arrears to over 16,300 people is an immense boost to households and families ahead of Christmas.

Nationally, 129 million euro has been paid today to people who were due arrears under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

286,000 people have received money they mightn’t have been expecting.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Galway with active Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims this week is 19,500, a slight decrease on last week and a substantial drop from 32,300 at the start of May.