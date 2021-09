print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,620 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

328 patients are in hospital with the virus, down three from yesterday, with 59 in intensive care, up five.

The five-day moving average is 1,414 cases – over 100 less than a week ago.

The border counties of Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.