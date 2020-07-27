1,600 fewer people to get Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

1,600 fewer people will be collecting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway this week.

Figures released by the Department of Social Protection show that 15,400 Galway residents are still availing of the emergency support.

According to the report, 15,400 people in Galway are now availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, compared to over 32,000 at the start of May.

Nationally, there’s been a reduction of almost 30,000 in the number of people claiming the support this week.

In total 286,900 people will receive the payment at a cost of 89 million euro.

Some 8,800 people will receive the payment for the final time tomorrow.

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and construction.