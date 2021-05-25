1,600 fewer people on Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 1,600 fewer people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Galway this week.

18,290 people will receive the payment today, down from 19,862 this day last week.

It comes as nationwide, the number of people receiving the payment has dropped by over 29-thousand.

Nearly 334-thousand people will receive the payment, at a total of 102 million euro.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving the PUP continues to be Accommodation and Food Services.

Meanwhile, almost 26-thousand people have closed their claim and returned to work this week.