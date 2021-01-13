160 nurses absent at UHG due to Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 160 nurses are off work at Univerisity Hospital Galway due to Covid-19.

That’s according to Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery for the Saolta Hospital Group, Paul Hooton.

He says 161 nurses are currently not working due to being a confirmed case, or a close contact.

He’s also confirmed a further 55 health care assistants are currently not working due to the virus.

Paul Hooton has also confirmed that a total of 51 nurses and HCA’s are absent at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

However, he says there is light at the end of the tunnel, with over 3,500 staff at UHG vaccinated so far.

But speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Paul Hooton says it's vital that people continue to follow public health advice