160 extra nurses trained to work in ICU at Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 160 extra nurses have been trained to work in intensive care units at Galway hospitals in recent weeks.

That’s according to Group Director of Nursing at Saolta Hospital Group Jean Kelly, who says nurses who don’t normally work in ICU are being trained to do so, in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Centre of Nurse Education is running courses everyday to up-skill staff to deal with the pandemic at UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospitals.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Jean Kelly said dealing with intensive care capacity is the biggest obstacle for the Health Service.