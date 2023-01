Galway Bay fm newsroom – People suffering with long COVID can expect to wait up to 16 weeks to be seen at the specialist clinic in University Hospital Galway.

That marks a significantly shorter wait time than in other clinics across the country.

According to the Irish Independent, the longest wait time can be found at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, at 42 weeks.

However, Roscommon/Galway TD, Denis Naughten, says those figures are not the whole story.