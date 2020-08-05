16 primary care positions unfilled in Galway since last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are currently 16 primary care position in Galway that have been unfilled since 2019.

Figures released a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West show that Galway has the second highest number of primary care vacancies of any county in the Community Healthcare West region.

Paul Hyland has the details:

Figures released by the HSE show there are 16 primary care positions in Galway which have been vacant since last year.

There are 7 vacant posts for Health and Social Care Professionals, with one of these posts on hold awaiting approval.

Five nursing positions are still listed as unfilled – 3 positions have been accepted, however, and one more is being processed.

Meanwhile, there are two Management/Administration positions and two Medical/Dental roles vacant.

31 primary care vacancies have been filled in Galway since 2019.

There are current 41 unfilled posts in the Community Healthcare West region – with Mayo accounting for the highest number of vacancies at 22.

The figures were released at a recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West following a query by Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly.