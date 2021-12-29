Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a 16 per cent jump in house prices in county areas of Galway

That’s one of the key findings in the Daft.ie end-of year Report on activity in the housing sector.

In the city there was an increase of just 1.6 per cent in the final three months of this year compared to a rise of 9% a year ago.

The average price of a new home in the city is now €323,000

In the rest of Galway, prices in the final three months were 16% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 6% a year ago.

The average price of a home in rural of county areas of Galway is now €241,000

The largest increase in prices in the country was seen in Connacht-Ulster, where prices rose by 14.6% during 2021.

Nationally, the cost of buying a house rose by 7.7% on average during 2021.

The average price of a house in Ireland now stands at 291,000 Euro.

The average cost of a house in this country may be going up but the number of residential properties for sale is going down.

Just under 11,500 homes were listed for sale on December 1st, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still in its infancy.

The average cost of a house in Dublin City in 2021 was 405,259 euro up 3.4%

In Cork City it was 313,436 up 5.5% while in Galway City, the average cost was 322,543 Euro up 1.6%

The average cost in Limerick City was 234,908 up 6.4% while there was a 7.5 per cent increase in Waterford City: bringing the average cost of a house there to 211,023 Euro.

The largest increase in prices in the country was seen in Connacht-Ulster, where prices rose by 14.6% during 2021

Despite ongoing increases, the cost of buying a house is still 21 per cent below those seen at the peak of the Celtic Tiger years.