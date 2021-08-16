16 patients being treated for Covid 19 in Galway’s public hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 16 Covid 19 patients receiving care at Galway’s public hospitals today as a 19% increase in hospital admissions is recorded nationwide in the last week.

13 are receiving care at UHG, while a further three patients are being treated at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

UHG has one of the largest number of Covid 19 patients in ICU where five patients are receiving acute care.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is also treating five Covid 19 patients in its ICU.

There are two patients receiving ICU care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, the number of people in hospital with the virus has risen to 248, with 48 people in ICU.