Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway

This brings to 315 the total number of confirmed cases in Galway to date

Galway remains at the lower end of the number of cases in the country.

However, there are public fears in Galway after a surge in numbers visiting scenic areas of Galway like Salthill Prom and Loughrea Lake in recent days.