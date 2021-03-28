16 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 604 nationwide with 13 additional deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March.*
The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was 51-93.
There has been a total of 4,666 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 27th March, the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 299 are men / 298 are women
- 77% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 27 years old
- 224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 25th 2021, 760,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 548,945 people have received their first dose
- 211,223 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 27Mar2021)**
|5 day moving average (to midnight 27Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14Mar2021 to 27Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (14Mar2021 to 27Mar2021)
|Ireland
|604
|620
|164.5
|7,834
|Offaly
|22
|29
|443.8
|346
|Donegal
|45
|46
|283.9
|452
|Dublin
|224
|259
|246.9
|3,327
|Meath
|25
|31
|227.6
|444
|Kildare
|36
|42
|220.2
|490
|Longford
|<5
|6
|190.8
|78
|Tipperary
|26
|20
|188
|300
|Westmeath
|15
|17
|185.9
|165
|Laois
|19
|15
|162.9
|138
|Louth
|18
|17
|158.3
|204
|Wexford
|18
|17
|148.3
|222
|Cavan
|15
|12
|147
|112
|Roscommon
|6
|6
|136.3
|88
|Waterford
|<5
|7
|127.4
|148
|Wicklow
|24
|14
|120.1
|171
|Galway
|16
|18
|119.7
|309
|Carlow
|<5
|1
|119.4
|68
|Limerick
|34
|18
|100.6
|196
|Sligo
|0
|1
|70.2
|46
|Clare
|12
|6
|64
|76
|Leitrim
|5
|2
|62.4
|20
|Mayo
|10
|10
|59.8
|78
|Kilkenny
|<5
|4
|49.4
|49
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|45.6
|28
|Cork
|20
|18
|42.4
|230
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|33.2
|49
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 83.8
- 5-day moving average 620