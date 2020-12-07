16 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 242 nationwide with 0 new deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 6th December, the HPSC has been notified of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,468* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 113 are men / 129 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
As of 2pm today 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,468 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 06Dec2020)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020)
|Ireland
|242
|80.4
|3,830
|Donegal
|27
|232.4
|370
|Kilkenny
|22
|172.3
|171
|Louth
|14
|156.7
|202
|Limerick
|8
|139
|271
|Monaghan
|0
|120.5
|74
|Wicklow
|<5
|118
|168
|Carlow
|5
|117.7
|67
|Dublin
|76
|94.2
|1,269
|Tipperary
|<5
|90.9
|145
|Longford
|<5
|88.1
|36
|Mayo
|9
|73.6
|96
|Waterford
|13
|73.2
|85
|Offaly
|7
|65.4
|51
|Cavan
|<5
|61.7
|47
|Laois
|<5
|55.5
|47
|Galway
|16
|55
|142
|Kildare
|9
|49.9
|111
|Meath
|<5
|49.7
|97
|Roscommon
|<5
|43.4
|28
|Clare
|<5
|35.3
|42
|Cork
|10
|35
|190
|Sligo
|<5
|30.5
|20
|Kerry
|0
|29.1
|43
|Westmeath
|<5
|25.9
|23
|Wexford
|<5
|20
|30
|Leitrim
|0
|15.6
|5
