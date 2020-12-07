16 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 242 nationwide with 0 new deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Sunday 6th December, the HPSC has been notified of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,468* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today;

113 are men / 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,468 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 06Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020) Ireland 242 80.4 3,830 Donegal 27 232.4 370 Kilkenny 22 172.3 171 Louth 14 156.7 202 Limerick 8 139 271 Monaghan 0 120.5 74 Wicklow <5 118 168 Carlow 5 117.7 67 Dublin 76 94.2 1,269 Tipperary <5 90.9 145 Longford <5 88.1 36 Mayo 9 73.6 96 Waterford 13 73.2 85 Offaly 7 65.4 51 Cavan <5 61.7 47 Laois <5 55.5 47 Galway 16 55 142 Kildare 9 49.9 111 Meath <5 49.7 97 Roscommon <5 43.4 28 Clare <5 35.3 42 Cork 10 35 190 Sligo <5 30.5 20 Kerry 0 29.1 43 Westmeath <5 25.9 23 Wexford <5 20 30 Leitrim 0 15.6 5

Press and Communications Office

An Roinn Sláinte

Department of Health