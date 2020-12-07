16 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 242 nationwide with 0 new deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 6th December, the HPSC has been notified of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,468* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 113 are men / 129 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 20 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,468 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 06Dec2020)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days (23Nov2020 to 06Dec2020)
Ireland24280.43,830
Donegal27232.4370
Kilkenny22172.3171
Louth14156.7202
Limerick8139271
Monaghan0120.574
Wicklow<5118168
Carlow5117.767
Dublin7694.21,269
Tipperary<590.9145
Longford<588.136
Mayo973.696
Waterford1373.285
Offaly765.451
Cavan<561.747
Laois<555.547
Galway1655142
Kildare949.9111
Meath<549.797
Roscommon<543.428
Clare<535.342
Cork1035190
Sligo<530.520
Kerry029.143
Westmeath<525.923
Wexford<52030
Leitrim015.65

