16 more people have died due to Covid-19 and a further 51 cases of the virus have been identified

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,561* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 19 May the HPSC has been notified of 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 17 May (24,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 390 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of midnight Monday 18 May, 295,626 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said: “Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today is World Family Doctor Day. GP’s continue to play a key role in Ireland’s response to this pandemic. General Practice is open and has continued to be a vital point of access to healthcare for all during this pandemic.”