16 hundred people in Galway close Covid-19 unemployment payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,600 people have come off the Covid-19 unemployment payment in Galway in the last week.

There were 27,300 in receipt of the €350 payment last week, compared to 25,700 this week.

Over 1 million people are still relying on state income supports, ahead of Phase 3 of the roadmap being implemented next week.

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week is just under 466 thousand.

That’s alongside the 225 thousand people on the Live Register, and 419 thousand receiving the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

However, Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach says the number of people claiming the PUP is dropping.