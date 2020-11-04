16 Galway arts organisations and two live venues to share €1m in funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 16 arts organisations across Galway are to benefit from funding of almost one million euro.

The Arts Council has announced that it is offering funding of almost €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations nationwide as part of its Arts Grant Funding programme.

And two Galway city music venues are to benefit from a new government support scheme

The grants cover a range of areas including artist support, arts participation, circus, dance, festivals, film and literature and will see an allocation of over 936 thousand for Galway groups.

Tulca Visual Arts Festival is to receive 110 thousand euro for its visual arts programme while Cuirt International Festival of Literature has secured 100 thousand euro.

Others set to benefit include Clifden Community Arts Group with 90 thousand euro allocated and Fibin Teo which will receive 80 thousand euro.

Moonfish Theatre will benefit from 77 thousand euro in funding while Music for Galway is set to receive 67 thousand euro.

The Galway Music Residency will get 65 thousand, Futa Fata Theatre 49,500 and An Taibhdhearc will get 39 thousand euro.

7 other groups will share grants ranging from 9 thousand euro upwards in The Arts Grant Funding scheme which is now in its third year.

Meanwhile, two Galway city music venues are to benefit from the government’s pilot Live Performance Support Scheme.

The Roisin Dubh is to get just under 58 thousand euro while Black Gate Galway is to get just under 39 thousand euro.