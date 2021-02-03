16 COVID-19 patients in ICU settings in Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU at Galway hospitals today.

13 virus patients are receiving treatment in critical care at UHG, and a further three at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

There are 48 COVID-19 patients receiving care at the city acute hospital, with a further six at Portiuncula.

There are more than 600 fewer people in hospital nationwide with COVID-19 now than just over two weeks ago.

Tony Canavan is Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group and says the third wave has been extremely challenging.

However he says the situation is definitely improving.