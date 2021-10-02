1586 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 1,586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There are also 298 people hospitalised with the virus, of whom 56 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average has increased to 1,374 – up from 1,266.

In the North, 992 more people have tested positive for Covid-19.

One more patient with the disease has been confirmed dead in the last day.

342 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, down 55 on this day last week.

In the UK, Another 121 people have died within 4 weeks of a positive coronavirus test.

There were just over 30-thousand 300 new infections recorded in the daily figures.

That’s a fall of around 5-thousand from yesterday’s figure.