156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,777* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 21st August, the HPSC has been notified of 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,908** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

81 are men / 75 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

15 cases have been identified as community transmission

55 in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”