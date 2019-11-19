153m euro investment for Galway following signing of national broadband contract

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is set to receive a 153 million euro investment in broadband infrastructure following today’s signing of the National Broadband Plan Contract.

The plan aims to bring high speed internet to 1.1 million people, largely in rural Ireland, including over 38 thousand Galway households.

The first homes under this project are likely to be connected next year while work is set to begin this year on broadband hubs, which are communal work spaces in rural Ireland with access to high speed internet.

20 broadband hubs have been selected by Galway’s local authorities in order to provide access to high speed broadband in advance of the full fibre network being built.

