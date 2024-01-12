Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour

Share story:

Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to late night anti-social behaviour in the town.

Councillor Joe Sheridan has raised the issue at Tuam MDC level, saying alley-ways and rat-runs need to be looked at in particular.

The Fianna Fáil councillor’s motion to carry out a review was backed by his fellow councillors.

He says it’s ‘lunacy’ that public area CCTV footage is often not available to Gardai to help track down those engaging in anti-social behaviour: