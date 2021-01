print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 150 homes were refurbished for use in social housing schemes in Galway last year.

As part of the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme, over 2,500 homes have been brought back into use nationwide, with 152 delivered in Galway.

As part of the programme, over €40 million was allocated for the refurbishment of 2,500 vacant social homes.

By the end of 2020, 1,925 were occupied with a further 640 tenancies accepted.