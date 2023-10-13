Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

15,000 Galway pupils in 100 schools to take part in Maths Week events

Up to 15,000 local pupils across 100 Galway schools are expected to take part in Maths Week events this year.

The national week-long event, which kicks off tomorrow, will see over 400,000 primary and secondary students attend maths-inspired workshops and talks.

While lots will be going on in schools across the city and county, there will also be events at the likes of University of Galway and Galway Atlantaquaria.

Dr Aoife O’Brien, a lecturer in maths at ATU Galway, outlines what’s happening at the city campus over the next week:

