1,500 musicians, singers and dancers to gather in Dunmore for County Fleadh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,500 musicians, singers and dancers will gather in Dunmore from this evening to compete in the three day Galway County Fleadh.

It’s ten years since Dunmore hosted a fleadh and the community and local businesses have rallied behind the event.

The official opening concert will take place in the Town Hall at 8 tonight with the acclaimed Mulcahy Family from Limerick performing

The competitions tomorrow and Sunday will be held in Dunmore Community School, and are open to the public

Participants from 17 Comhaltas groups will be hoping to qualify for the Connacht Fleadh which will be held in Ballina in County Mayo from June 23 to July 2.