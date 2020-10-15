1,500 homes and businesses in East Galway and Roscommon still without power

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 1,500 homes and businesses in East Galway and Roscommon are still without power this afternoon.

ESB crews have located the fault at a substation in the Ballygar area.

Areas impacted in East Galway include Glenamaddy, Williamstown, Lavally, Clonberne, Kilkerrin, Moylough, Ballygar and Abbeyknockmoy.

Over 11 thousand properties were without power this morning, with supply now restored to the majority of affected customers.

It’s estimated repair work needed at the damaged conductor will require a number of hours to finish.

It’s hoped supply will be restored to the remaining homes and businesses by this evening.